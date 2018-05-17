Joseph C. Geagea Sells 12,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 12,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph C. Geagea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Joseph C. Geagea sold 12,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $1,536,480.00.

Chevron opened at $129.56 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $128.31 and a 1-year high of $129.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 9.4% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chevron by 30.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1,996.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in Chevron by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 18,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

