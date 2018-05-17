Joseph A. Jolson Buys 11,259 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 11,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $113,715.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harvest Capital Credit traded down $0.02, reaching $10.09, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 11,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,427. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.62%. sell-side analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit in the first quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

HCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price objective on Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

