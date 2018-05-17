Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors opened at $75.51 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.70. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $73,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

