Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Celgene (CELG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 132,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 45,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celgene from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.98.

Shares of Celgene opened at $81.36 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Celgene has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $83.37.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Celgene will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $877,177.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,978.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,870 shares of company stock worth $2,991,601 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

