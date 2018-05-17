Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $45.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

