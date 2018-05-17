Johnathan H. Short Sells 6,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $430,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange traded up $0.12, reaching $72.39, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 85,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,944. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $71.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,435 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $2,275,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 49,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

