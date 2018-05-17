John Wood Group (WG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reissued their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 865 ($11.73) to GBX 750 ($10.17) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($12.21) to GBX 700 ($9.50) in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.85) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded John Wood Group to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 780 ($10.58) to GBX 740 ($10.04) in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.90) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 767.50 ($10.41).

John Wood Group opened at GBX 685.68 ($9.30) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 553 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 830 ($11.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, and power generation industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Life Cycle Solutions West, Asset Life Cycle Solutions East, and Specialist Technical Solutions.

