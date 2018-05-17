John P. Amos Acquires 540,000 Shares of Vivus (VVUS) Stock

Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) CEO John P. Amos bought 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vivus stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Vivus has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.06, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Vivus had a negative net margin of 79.80% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Vivus will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivus stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 1,691.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.35% of Vivus worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

