JetBlue (JBLU) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in JetBlue were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue by 17.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,384,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 953,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue by 6.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,634,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,489,000 after purchasing an additional 341,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,634,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200,237 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 2,790,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JetBlue has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. JetBlue had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $67,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $40,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,500 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of JetBlue in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JetBlue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

JetBlue Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

