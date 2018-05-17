Jennifer Li Buys 40,000 Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) Stock

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.30 per share, with a total value of $3,252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,359.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $80.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.40%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.
