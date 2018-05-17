Jennifer Li Buys 40,000 Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) Stock

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.30 per share, with a total value of $3,252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,359.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $80.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.40%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,443,000 after purchasing an additional 115,417 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 773,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

