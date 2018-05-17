Jefferies Group Weighs in on Oasis Petroleum’s FY2018 Earnings (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst T. Hughes now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital set a $13.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 615.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $12.06.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.13 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

