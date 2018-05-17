Jefferies Group Upgrades W. R. Grace and (GRA) to Buy

Jefferies Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace and from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Grace and from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace and in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Grace and in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace and and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. R. Grace and traded up $0.44, reaching $72.52, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,934. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. W. R. Grace and has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. W. R. Grace and had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 73.16%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that W. R. Grace and will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. W. R. Grace and’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other W. R. Grace and news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $248,529.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,998.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 775.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace and in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

