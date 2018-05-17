Jefferies Group Raises NMC Health (NMC) Price Target to GBX 3,291

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Group from GBX 3,085 ($41.85) to GBX 3,291 ($44.64) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 4,250 ($57.65) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,000 ($54.26) to GBX 4,600 ($62.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of NMC Health to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,730 ($37.03) to GBX 3,270 ($44.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of LON:NMC opened at GBX 3,618 ($49.08) on Monday. NMC Health has a twelve month low of GBX 1,726 ($23.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,558 ($48.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from NMC Health’s previous dividend of $10.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. The company owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

