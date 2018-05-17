Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.53.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.87.

Shares of Simon Property Group opened at $154.31 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $153.66 and a 12-month high of $155.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 822.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

