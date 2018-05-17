Jefferies Group Comments on Royal Bank of Scotland’s Q2 2018 Earnings (RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Scotland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Scotland’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Royal Bank of Scotland had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RBS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

RBS stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Scotland has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 832,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,871,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 734,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 42,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,472,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 1,099,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.