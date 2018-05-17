Jefferies Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Terreno Realty (TRNO)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $50.00 price target on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Compass Point raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 target price on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Terreno Realty opened at $37.29 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Terreno Realty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,054,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 496,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7,196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 435,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,368,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 312,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 179,723 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

