Jefferies Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.11 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

