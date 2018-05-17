Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Holdings Lessened by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo set a $182.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $161.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $160.05 and a 52 week high of $163.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 26.51%. sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,120,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,686 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

