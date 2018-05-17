Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Given a $182.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) received a $182.00 price objective from investment analysts at Wells Fargo in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $161.24 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $160.05 and a twelve month high of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.91 million. equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,899 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $604,345.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,420 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $233,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,250.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,200,686. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

