Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Given a $182.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) received a $182.00 price objective from investment analysts at Wells Fargo in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $161.24 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $160.05 and a twelve month high of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,899 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $604,345.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,420 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $233,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,250.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,200,686. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
