Jason Harvison Sells 2,500 Shares of Elevate Credit (ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $21,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Harvison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 18th, Jason Harvison sold 3,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Monday, April 16th, Jason Harvison sold 6,792 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,007.92.

On Monday, April 9th, Jason Harvison sold 8,476 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $63,570.00.

Shares of Elevate Credit remained flat at $$8.51 during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,234. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $360.83 million and a P/E ratio of 53.19.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS started coverage on Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

