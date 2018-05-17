James L. Klein Sells 2,216 Shares of Qorvo (QRVO) Stock

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $179,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QRVO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.59. 38,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $80.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.67 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,740,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,745,000 after purchasing an additional 138,378 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,054,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,619,000 after purchasing an additional 927,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,894,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 51,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,339,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,223,000 after purchasing an additional 522,526 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

