Jamba Juice (JMBA) vs. Cannae (CNNE) Critical Contrast

Jamba Juice (NASDAQ: JMBA) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jamba Juice and Cannae’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamba Juice $70.92 million 2.16 -$22.43 million N/A N/A Cannae $1.17 billion 1.21 $108.80 million $1.54 12.98

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Jamba Juice.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Jamba Juice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Jamba Juice shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jamba Juice has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jamba Juice and Cannae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamba Juice 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannae 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jamba Juice and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamba Juice -23.19% N/A -43.01% Cannae 7.36% 3.00% 1.59%

Summary

Cannae beats Jamba Juice on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jamba Juice Company Profile

Jamba, Inc., through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. Its restaurants provides specialty beverage blends and food products, such as whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, fresh squeezed juices, and juice blends, as well as various food items, including hot oatmeal, breakfast wraps, sandwiches, Artisan Flatbreads, baked goods, and snacks. As of January 3, 2017, it operated 66 company stores, as well as 773 franchisee-owned stores in the United States; and 70 franchised stores internationally under the Jamba brand. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

