IXYS (IXYS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

News stories about IXYS (NASDAQ:IXYS) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IXYS earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 48.0431633055403 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXYS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 514,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 5.55. IXYS has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

About IXYS

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

