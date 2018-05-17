Iungo (ING) Market Cap Tops $3.29 Million

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Iungo has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $29,984.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003893 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00726624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012476 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00152606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086798 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo launched on February 1st, 2018. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

