Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $13.11

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $13.11. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 13760928 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITUB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0042 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 580,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

