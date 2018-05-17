Israel Chemicals (ICL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ICL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Israel Chemicals opened at $4.63 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.00. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 22.15%. Israel Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,966,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 904,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

