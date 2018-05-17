Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr (SHY) Position Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr (BMV:SHY) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr in the 4th quarter worth about $136,597,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,645 shares during the period. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,700,000. VCU Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,084,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,427,000 after purchasing an additional 505,167 shares during the period.

BMV SHY opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is an increase from Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3yr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

