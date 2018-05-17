iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Transportation Average ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 397.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

IYT stock opened at $192.98 on Thursday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

