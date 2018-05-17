iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) Holdings Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.95% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,483,000.

EWL stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $34.52.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

