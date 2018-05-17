iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Raised by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 63,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 80,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 94,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 240,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $71.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

