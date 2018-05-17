Ishares Lehman 20 Year (TLT) Stake Lessened by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Ishares Lehman 20 Year makes up about 3.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Ishares Lehman 20 Year were worth $19,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 25.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Ishares Lehman 20 Year during the first quarter worth $131,000. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in Ishares Lehman 20 Year during the first quarter worth $87,728,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ishares Lehman 20 Year during the first quarter worth $4,167,000.

Get Ishares Lehman 20 Year alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $116.80 on Thursday. Ishares Lehman 20 Year has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $117.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Ishares Lehman 20 Year’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Ishares Lehman 20 Year Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares Lehman 20 Year (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Lehman 20 Year Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Lehman 20 Year and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.