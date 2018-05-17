Ishares Lehman 20 Year (TLT) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ishares Lehman 20 Year (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,790,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ishares Lehman 20 Year were worth $213,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 2,843.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year opened at $116.80 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Ishares Lehman 20 Year has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $117.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This is a boost from Ishares Lehman 20 Year’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Ishares Lehman 20 Year Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

