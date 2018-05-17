iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (ICF) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (BATS:ICF) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $93.18 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

