Ishares China Large-Cap Etf (FXI) Short Interest Update

Ishares China Large-Cap Etf (NYSEARCA:FXI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,958,444 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 13th total of 15,986,414 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,004,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 42,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares China Large-Cap Etf opened at $48.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Ishares China Large-Cap Etf has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

