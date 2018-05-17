ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (TLH) Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:TLH) by 80.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF opened at $127.78 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a 1 year low of $2,398.00 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2307 dividend. This is an increase from ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

