Iridium Communications (IRDM) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IRDM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Iridium Communications opened at $11.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,291.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 123,940 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 279,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

