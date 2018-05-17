iQuant (IQT) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. iQuant has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.76 million worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Iquant and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, iQuant has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004001 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00730918 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00150896 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00087365 BTC.

About iQuant

iQuant was first traded on August 21st, 2017. iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for iQuant is www.5iquant.org . iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iQuant

iQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Iquant and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

