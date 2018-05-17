Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Trading Up 7.9%

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 1,506,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 974,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 5.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.