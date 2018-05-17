Investors Sell Mondelez International (MDLZ) on Strength (MDLZ)

Investors sold shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $41.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.91 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mondelez International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Mondelez International traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $39.41

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,028,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $478,668.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,138,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,822,000 after purchasing an additional 222,126 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 23,471,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,969,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,086,000 after purchasing an additional 293,875 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,308,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,702,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

