Investors Sell iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) on Strength (IWM)

Traders sold shares of iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $294.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $353.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.62 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Russell 2000 had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $159.26

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 by 834.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 92,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

