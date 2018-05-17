Investors Sell Alphabet (GOOG) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $181.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $379.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $197.85 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $2.54 for the day and closed at $1,081.77Specifically, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $80,191.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $398,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,106.68, for a total transaction of $4,426,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642 shares in the company, valued at $710,488.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,211 shares of company stock worth $61,748,995. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.86.

The company has a market cap of $764.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

