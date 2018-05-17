Investors Research Corp Invests $715,000 in TiVo Co. (TIVO)

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in TiVo Co. (NASDAQ:TIVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TiVo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TiVo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in TiVo by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TiVo by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TiVo opened at $14.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TiVo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.23.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TiVo Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded TiVo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on TiVo in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers.

