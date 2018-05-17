Investors Research Corp Has $911,000 Position in Dean Foods (DF)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,895 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Dean Foods were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Dean Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 197,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dean Foods by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dean Foods by 333.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

In related news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DF opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Dean Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $920.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Dean Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

