Investors Research Corp Acquires Shares of 7,399 Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF (RWK)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.