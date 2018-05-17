Investors Purchase Large Volume of Suburban Propane Partners Put Options (SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,807 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,375% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners opened at $23.15 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.30 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPH shares. UBS upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $97,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $526,525.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

