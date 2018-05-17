Investors Buy Wells Fargo (WFC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $205.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $170.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.20 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Wells Fargo had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Wells Fargo traded down ($0.82) for the day and closed at $54.22

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Get Wells Fargo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.