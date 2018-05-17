Investors Buy Shares of Alibaba Group (BABA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $767.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $597.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $169.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alibaba Group had the highest net in-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded down ($2.09) for the day and closed at $196.02

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $503.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,636.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

