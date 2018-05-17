Investors Buy iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $105.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $100.49 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $48.90

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 113,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

