Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Whirlpool (WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 12,207 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 762% compared to the average daily volume of 1,416 put options.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. UBS upgraded Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs cut their price target on Whirlpool to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $159.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $157.42 and a 52-week high of $158.51.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.