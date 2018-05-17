Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) recently:

5/16/2018 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

5/16/2018 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2018 – ChemoCentryx is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2018 – ChemoCentryx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

5/2/2018 – ChemoCentryx is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2018 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2018 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2018 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/14/2018 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 463,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.63.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $393,821.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $1,508,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 193.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

